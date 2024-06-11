BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw BellRing Brands (BRBR) ending at $56.87, denoting a -0.84% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nutritional supplements company had lost 3.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BellRing Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 29.41% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $506.36 million, indicating a 13.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $1.97 billion, representing changes of +37.12% and +18.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% higher. BellRing Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, BellRing Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.74. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.12 of its industry.

Meanwhile, BRBR's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.