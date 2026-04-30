BellRing Brands (BRBR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

BellRing Brands (BRBR) ended the recent trading session at $17.80, demonstrating a +1.48% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the nutritional supplements company had gained 12.15% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.45% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

The upcoming earnings release of BellRing Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.31, signifying a 41.51% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $607.69 million, up 3.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.29% and +4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.26% lower. BellRing Brands presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, BellRing Brands is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.1.

It is also worth noting that BRBR currently has a PEG ratio of 5.68. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.58.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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