BellRing Brands Authorizes $400 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new $400 million share repurchase program, effective September 2, 2025, with authorization lasting for two years.

The program replaces the company's previous $300 million authorization, which was approved in March 2025 and canceled on August 29, 2025.

BRBR is currently trading at $41.48 up $0.43 or 1.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

