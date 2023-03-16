Bellicum (BLCM) Down on Ending Development of CAR-T Candidates

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM lost 50.1% on Mar 15 after management announced that it has decided to discontinue the ongoing phase I/II studies evaluating its GoCAR-T cell product candidates in heavily pre-treated cancer patients. Consequently, the studies evaluating the candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are being discontinued.

BLCM now has no other pipeline candidate in active clinical development. In the year so far, the stock has lost 40.4% compared with the industry’s 0.5% fall.



The above decision is based on management’s assessment of the risk/benefit profile of BPX-601 plus the activating agent rimiducid in phase I/II study in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

While the study achieved clinically meaningful efficacy in more than half of the study participants, some participants also experienced serious immune-mediated adverse events, including grade 3 and 4 cytokine release syndrome. This was confirmed by management after a thorough review of the study's risk/benefit observed to date.

Using its findings from the above study, management concluded that it neither has the resources to optimize the clinical dosage for BPX-601/ rimiducid nor can it optimize the design of the BPX-601 cell construct to achieve a favorable risk/benefit profile.

Bellicum has already started communicating these decisions to the regulatory authorities and clinical sites conducting the ongoing studies. Management also started evaluating strategic alternatives which may be more beneficial to the company.

