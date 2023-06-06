Bellerophon (BLPH) Down 87% as Lung Disease Candidate Fails

Bellerophon BLPH stock declined almost 87% on Jun 5. This occurred soon after the company announced that a phase III study on its pipeline candidate, INOpulse, to treat fibrotic interstitial lung disease (fILD), failed to meet its primary endpoint.

The phase III REBUILD study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 145 fILD patients. The participants were divided into two groups — one received INOpulse at a dose of iNO45 and the other received placebo.

The primary objective of the study was to measure the change in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity using actigraphy after 16 weeks of treatment.

Disappointingly, the investigation could not meet its primary endpoint as the INOpulse group performed worse than the placebo group. Also, minimal differences were observed for the secondary endpoints between the two groups.

The study failed to achieve statistical significance for any of the secondary endpoints that included overall activity and Six Minute Walk Distance.

Given the results, management concluded that the outcomes of the REBUILD study did not align with those of the exploratory phase II study in the same patient population. Consequently, the company will not be moving forward with the study.

Bellerophon is developing two product candidates under its INOplus platform, both of which are in phase II studies. While one is being evaluated to treat pulmonary chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the other is being assessed for sarcoidosis.

