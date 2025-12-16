BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades QBE Insurance Group (QBEIF)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for QBE Insurance Group (OTCPK:QBEIF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.72% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for QBE Insurance Group is $16.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.09 to a high of $18.11. The average price target represents an increase of 52.72% from its latest reported closing price of $10.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for QBE Insurance Group is 16,392MM, a decrease of 29.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in QBE Insurance Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBEIF is 0.30%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 162,331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,890K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,315K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBEIF by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,617K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,208K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBEIF by 1.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,791K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,549K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBEIF by 4.02% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,148K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,079K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBEIF by 4.56% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 4,924K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,759K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBEIF by 3.29% over the last quarter.

