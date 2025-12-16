BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains ALS (CPBLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of ALS (OTCPK:CPBLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.90% Upside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ALS is $11.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.06 to a high of $13.23. The average price target represents an increase of 33.90% from its latest reported closing price of $8.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ALS is 2,802MM, a decrease of 12.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in ALS. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPBLF is 0.21%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 37,242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,962K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,966K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPBLF by 1.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,298K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,260K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPBLF by 3.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,180K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPBLF by 3.70% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 2,445K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing a decrease of 48.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPBLF by 35.41% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,908K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares , representing an increase of 33.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPBLF by 36.97% over the last quarter.

