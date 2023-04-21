BELL POTTER SECURITIES Downgrades Technology One (ASX:TNE)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Technology One (ASX:TNE) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 23.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 28.01% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 139K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 335K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 11.49% over the last quarter.

DIHRX - International High Relative Profitability Portfolio Institutional Class holds 61K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 298K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing a decrease of 19.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 2.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technology One. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNE is 0.21%, an increase of 29.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 24,851K shares.

