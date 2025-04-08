BELL POTTER SECURITIES Downgrades Pro Medicus (ASX:PME)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.10% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pro Medicus is $272.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.10% from its latest reported closing price of $188.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pro Medicus is 181MM, a decrease of 2.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

Pro Medicus Maintains 0.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.28%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pro Medicus. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 14.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PME is 0.28%, an increase of 12.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 6,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 713K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PME by 34.00% over the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 573K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PME by 31.38% over the last quarter.

FKDNX - Franklin Dynatech Fund holds 500K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PME by 52.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 441K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PME by 37.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 375K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PME by 33.26% over the last quarter.

