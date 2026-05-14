Markets
BCE

Bell Canada Expands AI Infrastructure With New Saskatchewan Data Centre Partners

May 14, 2026 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, BCE Inc. (BCE) announced that Bell Canada has announced the latest development and construction partners for Bell AI Fabric's 300 MW data centre in the Rural Municipality of Sherwood, Saskatchewan, and confirmed a long-term partnership with Bird Construction Inc. to support a multi-year, Canada-wide AI data centre buildout.

Under the agreement, Bird will serve as Bell's preferred construction partner, and the two have established a basis for collaborating on potential future AI data centre projects that support Bell AI Fabric's nationwide buildout.

"Canada's AI economy needs world-class digital infrastructure, and we need partners with the scale, discipline and Canadian footprint to build it on time. The team announced today gives us that foundation in Saskatchewan," said Dan Rink, President, Bell AI Infrastructure and Strategy.

In pre-market trading, BCE is trading at $24.83, up 1.85 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BCE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.