Bell Canada Expands AI Infrastructure With New Saskatchewan Data Centre Partners

(RTTNews) - Thursday, BCE Inc. (BCE) announced that Bell Canada has announced the latest development and construction partners for Bell AI Fabric's 300 MW data centre in the Rural Municipality of Sherwood, Saskatchewan, and confirmed a long-term partnership with Bird Construction Inc. to support a multi-year, Canada-wide AI data centre buildout.

Under the agreement, Bird will serve as Bell's preferred construction partner, and the two have established a basis for collaborating on potential future AI data centre projects that support Bell AI Fabric's nationwide buildout.

"Canada's AI economy needs world-class digital infrastructure, and we need partners with the scale, discipline and Canadian footprint to build it on time. The team announced today gives us that foundation in Saskatchewan," said Dan Rink, President, Bell AI Infrastructure and Strategy.

In pre-market trading, BCE is trading at $24.83, up 1.85 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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