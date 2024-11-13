News & Insights

Belite Bio price target raised to $100 from $60 at H.C. Wainwright

November 13, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Belite Bio (BLTE) to $100 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. Considering the annual price range of Syfovre and Izerway between $13,000 and $26,000, the firm updated its projected price for tinlarebant from $6,000 to $9,500 in the model.

