Belimo Reports Higher Sales In FY25

(RTTNews) - Belimo Holding AG (BLHWF, BEAN.SW), a Swiss group that manufactures and sells electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors, on Monday reported that its sales increased in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.

Net sales increased to CHF 1.12 billion from CHF 943.86 million in the previous year.

For the full year 2025, Sales from control valves jumped 31.3 percent to CHF 591.42 million from CHF 468.04 million in the prior year.

On Friday, Belimo Holding closed trading 0.56% lesser at CHF 891.50 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.