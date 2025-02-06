Belden Projects Q1 Adj. EPS To Rise 15%-23%

(RTTNews) - Belden (BDC) said, for the first quarter, it expects revenues to be in the range of $605 million to $620 million, representing a 13% to 16% increase over the prior-year quarter. GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.13, representing a 14% to 26% increase. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.43 to $1.53, representing a 15% to 23% increase. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $1.62. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter GAAP EPS was $1.42, up 56% from a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $1.92, up 32%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues were $666 million, up 21% and up 14% organically.

