News & Insights

Markets
BDC

Belden Projects Q1 Adj. EPS To Rise 15%-23%

February 06, 2025 — 07:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Belden (BDC) said, for the first quarter, it expects revenues to be in the range of $605 million to $620 million, representing a 13% to 16% increase over the prior-year quarter. GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.13, representing a 14% to 26% increase. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.43 to $1.53, representing a 15% to 23% increase. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $1.62. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter GAAP EPS was $1.42, up 56% from a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $1.92, up 32%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues were $666 million, up 21% and up 14% organically.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.