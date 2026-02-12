Belden Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Belden Inc. (BDC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $67.89 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $58.38 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Belden Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.79 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $720.12 million from $666.04 million last year.

Belden Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.89 Mln. vs. $58.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $720.12 Mln vs. $666.04 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.65 To $ 1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 675 M To $ 890 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.