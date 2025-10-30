Belden Guides Q4 In Line With Estimates; Q3 Results Top Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Belden Inc. (BDC) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90 to $2.00 per share on revenues between $690 million and $700 million.

On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.93 per share on revenues of $693.83 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income attributable to stockholders of $56.69 million or $1.41 per share, higher than $53.69 million or $1.30 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.97 per share, compared to $1.70 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter increased 7 percent to $698.22 million from $654.93 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue was up 4 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.93 per share on revenues of $693.83 million for the quarter.

