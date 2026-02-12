Belden Guides Q1 Revenues Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, networking solutions provider Belden, Inc. (BDC) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.21 to $1.31 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share on revenues between $675 million and $690 million.

On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.68 per share on revenues of $661.15 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, BDC is trading on the NYSE at $142.64, up $0.19 or 0.13 percent.

