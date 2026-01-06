Belden Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BDC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.52, changing hands as low as $114.13 per share. Belden Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDC's low point in its 52 week range is $83.18 per share, with $133.766 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.41.

