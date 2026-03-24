Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Belden (BDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Belden is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 606 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BDC has moved about 1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 5%. As we can see, Belden is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ASM International NV (ASMIY). The stock has returned 30% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for ASM International NV's current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 61.9% so far this year, meaning that BDC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

ASM International NV, however, belongs to the Semiconductor - Communications industry. Currently, this 1-stock industry is ranked #6.

Belden and ASM International NV could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.