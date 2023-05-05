Bel Fuse Inc. - Class B (BELFB) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. - Class B said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bel Fuse Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 8.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BELFB is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 7,993K shares. The put/call ratio of BELFB is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.44% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bel Fuse Inc. - Class B is 18.21. The forecasts range from a low of 18.03 to a high of $18.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 56.44% from its latest reported closing price of 41.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bel Fuse Inc. - Class B is 675MM.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 486K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 35.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFB by 88.60% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFB by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFB by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 18.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFB by 3.78% over the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 235K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFB by 19.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.