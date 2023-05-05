Bel Fuse Inc. - (BELFA) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. - said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.56%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bel Fuse Inc. -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BELFA is 0.14%, a decrease of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.71% to 7,515K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.38% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bel Fuse Inc. - is 23.46. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 45.38% from its latest reported closing price of 42.95.

The projected annual revenue for Bel Fuse Inc. - is 675MM.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 486K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 35.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFA by 88.60% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFA by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFA by 13.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 394K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 99.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFA by 14,303.23% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 18.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFA by 3.78% over the last quarter.

Bel Fuse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

