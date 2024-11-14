Beijing Capital Grand Moves Forward with Privatization Plan

Beijing Capital Grand Limited (HK:1329) has released an update.

Beijing Capital Grand Limited has announced significant developments in its privatization process, with Unichow converting HK$198 million worth of Perpetual CB Securities into over 94 million shares. This move is part of a conditional proposal for the company’s privatization by BECL Investment Holding Limited through a scheme of arrangement. Investors are advised to monitor disclosures from company associates during the offer period as per the Takeovers Code.

