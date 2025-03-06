Behind the Scenes of Zscaler's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $72,242 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $501,065.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $240.0 for Zscaler, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zscaler's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zscaler's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zscaler Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.2 $24.45 $24.75 $240.00 $96.5K 608 35 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.0 $11.7 $12.0 $210.00 $66.0K 587 187 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.65 $20.1 $20.2 $230.00 $60.6K 271 38 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $5.25 $4.8 $5.25 $207.50 $47.2K 218 377 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.44 $2.43 $2.43 $240.00 $46.1K 761 788

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zscaler, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Zscaler Currently trading with a volume of 2,742,553, the ZS's price is up by 6.93%, now at $210.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. What The Experts Say On Zscaler

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $236.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Zscaler with a target price of $233. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Zscaler with a target price of $250. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $250.

