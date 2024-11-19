Behind the Scenes of ZIM Integrated Shipping's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $206,963, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $136,475.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $40.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades today is 9287.25 with a total volume of 3,519.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ZIM Integrated Shipping's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.39 $1.0 $1.0 $20.00 $125.8K 34.5K 1.2K ZIM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.85 $7.25 $7.52 $20.00 $37.6K 23.4K 115 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $0.84 $0.75 $0.75 $30.00 $37.2K 3.2K 799 ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.3 $1.06 $1.3 $31.00 $32.5K 4.0K 250 ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $0.56 $0.55 $0.55 $23.00 $30.2K 2.2K 795

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ZIM Integrated Shipping, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,688,650, with ZIM's price up by 0.92%, positioned at $26.86. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ZIM Integrated Shipping

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.9.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping with a target price of $13.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

