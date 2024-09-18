Behind the Scenes of ZIM Integrated Shipping's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping.

Looking at options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $288,441 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $113,583.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.0 to $35.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ZIM Integrated Shipping's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $17.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.47 $1.24 $1.47 $20.00 $67.2K 10.6K 607 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.95 $18.5 $20.95 $35.00 $62.8K 21 30 ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.21 $1.89 $1.89 $20.00 $56.7K 4.8K 803 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $20.00 $46.3K 20.4K 5 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.0 $3.8 $4.0 $17.00 $45.2K 3.0K 118

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

ZIM Integrated Shipping's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,142,973, with ZIM's price down by -2.34%, positioned at $19.24. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $16.05.

In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $10. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $25. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping with a target price of $15. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Underperform rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, maintaining a target price of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.