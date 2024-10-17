Behind the Scenes of Walt Disney's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $522,763 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $381,626.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $120.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walt Disney's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walt Disney's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.5 $7.35 $8.45 $85.00 $116.6K 532 138 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $95.00 $116.3K 6.3K 403 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.45 $7.35 $8.4 $85.00 $86.5K 532 241 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.8 $12.75 $12.8 $95.00 $84.4K 549 104 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.46 $1.28 $1.46 $120.00 $72.9K 3.1K 709

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walt Disney, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,084,127, with DIS's price down by -0.37%, positioned at $96.39. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walt Disney with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.