Behind the Scenes of Walmart's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $950,673, and 16 are calls, amounting to $1,239,887.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $115.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 1941.6 with a total volume of 14,556.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.95 $9.9 $9.95 $97.50 $299.5K 1.3K 301 WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $0.66 $0.63 $0.63 $93.00 $267.7K 251 5.6K WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $24.25 $23.05 $24.1 $80.00 $241.0K 499 100 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.6 $8.55 $8.6 $100.00 $146.2K 2.4K 173 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $0.68 $0.64 $0.64 $93.00 $84.0K 251 1.3K

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walmart, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Walmart Trading volume stands at 7,398,452, with WMT's price up by 1.08%, positioned at $102.24. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 10 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $109.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $110. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $112. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $108. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $113.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walmart with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

