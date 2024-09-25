Behind the Scenes of Unity Software's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Unity Software. Our analysis of options history for Unity Software (NYSE:U) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $73,625, and 22 were calls, valued at $2,431,788.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $60.0 for Unity Software over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Unity Software's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Unity Software's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Unity Software Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $3.55 $3.2 $3.4 $20.00 $1.7M 13.5K 5.2K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $23.00 $55.8K 3.5K 254 U CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $20.00 $54.6K 20.0K 5.5K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.88 $2.79 $2.88 $23.00 $53.2K 5.2K 900 U CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.66 $2.56 $2.61 $23.00 $48.2K 5.2K 1.2K

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

In light of the recent options history for Unity Software, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Unity Software's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 9,822,277, the price of U is down by -2.7%, reaching $22.57. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Unity Software with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

