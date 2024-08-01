Behind the Scenes of United Rentals's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Rentals.

Looking at options history for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $111,210 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $253,368.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $760.0 for United Rentals over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Rentals stands at 105.88, with a total volume reaching 63.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Rentals, situated within the strike price corridor from $420.0 to $760.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Rentals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $210.1 $201.0 $208.72 $560.00 $125.1K 401 6 URI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $46.4 $44.2 $46.4 $590.00 $46.4K 4 10 URI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $13.7 $13.2 $13.25 $710.00 $39.6K 82 46 URI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $21.9 $16.5 $21.9 $735.00 $37.2K 31 0 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $336.0 $331.0 $331.0 $420.00 $33.1K 0 1

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Rentals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is United Rentals Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 83,050, with URI's price down by -2.99%, positioned at $734.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. What Analysts Are Saying About United Rentals

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $889.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on United Rentals, maintaining a target price of $905. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on United Rentals, maintaining a target price of $873.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Rentals options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

