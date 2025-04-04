Behind the Scenes of TransDigm Gr's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on TransDigm Gr.

Looking at options history for TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $380,900 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $67,700.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $940.0 to $1785.0 for TransDigm Gr over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for TransDigm Gr options trades today is 10.0 with a total volume of 31.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for TransDigm Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $940.0 to $1785.0 over the last 30 days.

TransDigm Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $124.0 $120.8 $124.0 $1400.00 $86.8K 16 7 TDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $100.0 $96.1 $96.1 $1390.00 $86.4K 14 9 TDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $125.9 $123.0 $123.0 $1400.00 $86.1K 16 14 TDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $480.0 $477.1 $477.1 $1785.00 $47.7K 0 1 TDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $475.0 $461.0 $475.0 $1785.00 $47.5K 0 0

About TransDigm Gr

TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of specialized parts for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments: power and control, airframes, and a small non-aviation segment, which serves mostly off-road vehicles and mining equipment. It operates as an acquisitive holding company that focuses its portfolio on firms that make proprietary aerospace products with substantial aftermarket demand. TransDigm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify its operating results.

In light of the recent options history for TransDigm Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

TransDigm Gr's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 284,404, with TDG's price down by -7.86%, positioned at $1256.19.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 32 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for TransDigm Gr

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1440.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for TransDigm Gr, targeting a price of $1580. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on TransDigm Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $1300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for TransDigm Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for TDG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TDG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.