Behind the Scenes of Teradyne's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Teradyne. Our analysis of options history for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 34 were puts, with a value of $5,610,425, and 5 were calls, valued at $183,658.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $145.0 for Teradyne over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teradyne's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teradyne's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Teradyne 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TER PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.35 $1.7 $1.95 $70.00 $1.2M 13 500 TER PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $10.5 $10.5 $80.00 $1.2M 73 1.2K TER PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $6.9 $6.8 $6.93 $95.00 $791.7K 5.4K 1.9K TER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.95 $1.85 $1.95 $70.00 $215.9K 13 20.2K TER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $9.7 $9.4 $9.5 $95.00 $186.2K 1.0K 777

About Teradyne

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Teradyne, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Teradyne Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 12,180,150, the price of TER is down by -17.23%, reaching $86.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now. What The Experts Say On Teradyne

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Vertical Research downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Teradyne with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

