Behind the Scenes of Super Micro Computer's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 54 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,208,704, and 37 are calls, for a total amount of $2,248,740.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $90.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $55.65 $53.7 $53.96 $90.00 $259.0K 0 48 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.35 $9.3 $9.3 $35.00 $232.6K 3.9K 266 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $21.05 $20.15 $20.25 $20.00 $172.1K 2.5K 86 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.15 $18.9 $19.15 $50.00 $170.4K 5.8K 97 SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $35.00 $151.0K 46.0K 700

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Super Micro Computer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Super Micro Computer's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 37,797,216, the SMCI's price is up by 10.0%, now at $36.19.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $39.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $39.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for SMCI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Underweight Neutral Mar 2025 Rosenblatt Reinstates Buy

