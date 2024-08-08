Behind the Scenes of SolarEdge Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,324,281 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $345,023.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $65.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SolarEdge Technologies stands at 1898.79, with a total volume reaching 5,693.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SolarEdge Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.5 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $43.9 $43.1 $43.1 $65.00 $193.9K 1.7K 0 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.9 $23.7 $24.05 $45.00 $192.4K 10.6K 1.0K SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $39.4 $38.3 $38.3 $60.00 $172.3K 2.7K 0 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.27 $2.15 $2.15 $25.00 $109.6K 791 544 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $9.0 $8.9 $8.9 $30.00 $89.0K 3.0K 827

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

In light of the recent options history for SolarEdge Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of SolarEdge Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 9,916,891, the SEDG's price is down by -5.81%, now at $22.22. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What Analysts Are Saying About SolarEdge Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $36.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $25. In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $37. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $35. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $36. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

