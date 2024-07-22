Behind the Scenes of SolarEdge Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $229,169 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $209,570.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $30.0 for SolarEdge Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SolarEdge Technologies options trades today is 612.5 with a total volume of 510.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SolarEdge Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $7.35 $7.5 $25.00 $102.0K 1.5K 190 SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.55 $7.3 $7.4 $25.00 $66.6K 805 46 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.55 $9.45 $9.55 $20.00 $45.8K 94 49 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.35 $7.25 $7.35 $25.00 $36.0K 1.5K 5 SEDG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.15 $5.95 $6.05 $22.50 $35.0K 261 1

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

In light of the recent options history for SolarEdge Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

SolarEdge Technologies's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,060,649, the price of SEDG is up 1.89% at $26.18. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days. What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $42.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $50. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $46. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $41. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $37. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SolarEdge Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.