Behind the Scenes of Salesforce's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $247,035 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,661,152.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $440.0 for Salesforce during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Salesforce's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Salesforce's significant trades, within a strike price range of $250.0 to $440.0, over the past month.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $64.65 $63.95 $64.0 $250.00 $640.0K 1.1K 100 CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $2.7 $1.91 $2.26 $315.00 $266.0K 236 1.1K CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.35 $17.75 $17.75 $300.00 $177.8K 7.0K 103 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.05 $20.9 $20.9 $280.00 $102.4K 1.0K 49 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.75 $20.45 $20.75 $280.00 $101.6K 1.0K 49

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Salesforce, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Salesforce's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,610,912, with CRM's price down by -0.52%, positioned at $296.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. Expert Opinions on Salesforce

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $340.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $350. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $330.

