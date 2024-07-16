Behind the Scenes of Royal Caribbean Gr's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $307,039 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,707,431.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $190.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.57 $1.35 $1.35 $190.00 $659.2K 109 969 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $11.35 $11.25 $11.25 $165.00 $226.1K 918 15 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $15.7 $13.6 $14.5 $160.00 $145.0K 117 0 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $24.65 $24.45 $24.5 $185.00 $93.2K 2 33 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.0 $20.0 $20.0 $160.00 $80.0K 63 0

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 65 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with eight more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,155,072, the RCL's price is up by 2.11%, now at $171.26. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days. Expert Opinions on Royal Caribbean Gr

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $188.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $204. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $175. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Royal Caribbean Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

