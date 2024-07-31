Behind the Scenes of Roblox's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $171,063, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $532,719.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $45.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.25 $5.1 $5.1 $40.00 $321.8K 1.9K 626 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.8 $9.7 $9.7 $35.00 $91.1K 375 95 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.8 $6.8 $6.8 $45.00 $68.0K 287 100 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $41.00 $58.5K 2.8K 1.1K RBLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.4 $40.00 $38.7K 1.6K 100

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

Present Market Standing of Roblox With a volume of 2,248,397, the price of RBLX is up 2.18% at $41.92. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Roblox with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

