Behind the Scenes of Reddit's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RDDT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Reddit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $94,400, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $516,523.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $200.0 for Reddit over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Reddit's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Reddit's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $20.75 $19.5 $19.5 $110.00 $195.0K 49 100 RDDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $47.2 $46.0 $47.2 $140.00 $94.4K 70 0 RDDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $10.25 $8.65 $9.5 $100.00 $47.5K 793 293 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.55 $11.05 $11.55 $110.00 $46.2K 1.5K 41 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $18.5 $17.65 $18.5 $105.00 $37.0K 131 1

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Reddit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Reddit Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 724,471, with RDDT's price down by -6.49%, positioned at $103.66.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Reddit

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $143.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Reddit with a target price of $140. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $75. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $170. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for RDDT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

