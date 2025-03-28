Behind the Scenes of MongoDB's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $1,246,727, and 8 are calls, amounting to $955,782.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $350.0 for MongoDB, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $106.05 $102.6 $104.7 $280.00 $523.5K 1.5K 50 MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $136.15 $127.55 $131.78 $310.00 $513.9K 134 39 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.7 $6.3 $6.63 $250.00 $364.6K 467 550 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.6 $6.4 $6.6 $250.00 $363.0K 467 550 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $163.8 $160.8 $163.8 $350.00 $81.9K 62 5

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MongoDB, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MongoDB

Trading volume stands at 687,108, with MDB's price down by -4.1%, positioned at $180.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MongoDB

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $305.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MongoDB with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MDB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Macquarie Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

