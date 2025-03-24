Behind the Scenes of MongoDB's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $332,760 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $350,033.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $250.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.7 $38.05 $38.05 $210.00 $175.0K 136 46 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.55 $34.15 $34.15 $195.00 $153.6K 229 45 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $35.9 $35.55 $35.55 $200.00 $110.2K 2.0K 2 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $11.5 $11.1 $11.48 $200.00 $68.8K 745 65 MDB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $2.8 $2.22 $2.5 $200.00 $50.0K 393 30

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MongoDB's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 430,858, the MDB's price is up by 3.37%, now at $199.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MongoDB

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $302.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $320. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $300. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $350.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MongoDB with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.