Behind the Scenes of Moderna's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,183,210 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $341,156.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.5 to $40.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.7 $25.00 $832.5K 10.8K 20 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $25.00 $127.0K 10.8K 2.6K MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.55 $6.25 $6.33 $22.50 $63.3K 1.7K 350 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.35 $22.50 $62.8K 1.7K 450 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.65 $3.5 $3.55 $25.00 $62.1K 10.8K 2.9K

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Moderna, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,280,961, the price of MRNA is up 0.49% at $27.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Moderna

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $32.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for MRNA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight Mar 2025 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Neutral

