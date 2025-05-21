Behind the Scenes of Microsoft's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 39 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,776,239 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,626,323.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $290.0 to $500.0 for Microsoft over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microsoft's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microsoft's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $290.0 to $500.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microsoft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $37.45 $37.05 $37.4 $450.00 $848.9K 467 44 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $54.7 $54.5 $54.5 $460.00 $288.8K 840 90 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $54.8 $54.4 $54.4 $460.00 $195.8K 840 36 MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $2.72 $2.67 $2.71 $455.00 $167.7K 2.7K 5.7K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $2.39 $2.18 $2.32 $455.00 $142.7K 2.7K 6.8K

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

In light of the recent options history for Microsoft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Microsoft

Trading volume stands at 7,128,448, with MSFT's price down by -0.32%, positioned at $456.71.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $487.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Microsoft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Bernstein Maintains Outperform Outperform

