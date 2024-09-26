Behind the Scenes of Microsoft's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 53 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,245,611 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $1,954,320.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $305.0 to $520.0 for Microsoft over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microsoft's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microsoft's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $305.0 to $520.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microsoft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.45 $15.35 $15.45 $450.00 $271.9K 10.5K 435 MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $4.55 $4.4 $4.5 $430.00 $196.1K 3.8K 1.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $35.25 $34.85 $35.2 $455.00 $183.0K 75 71 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.3 $17.15 $17.3 $430.00 $173.0K 3.6K 361 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $3.55 $3.45 $3.49 $427.50 $152.2K 2.6K 772

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

In light of the recent options history for Microsoft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Microsoft Currently trading with a volume of 5,120,336, the MSFT's price is down by -0.3%, now at $430.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Microsoft

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $490.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $506. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from DA Davidson lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $475.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microsoft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.