Behind the Scenes of Lemonade's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lemonade. Our analysis of options history for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $1,950,705, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,190,845.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $55.0 for Lemonade during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lemonade's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lemonade's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lemonade Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $4.6 $3.7 $4.3 $49.00 $460.2K 5.0K 1.2K LMND PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $4.1 $3.6 $3.8 $49.00 $440.0K 5.0K 2.7K LMND CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $38.6 $38.5 $38.6 $15.00 $386.0K 84 275 LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $38.7 $38.6 $38.7 $15.00 $263.1K 84 275 LMND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $2.65 $2.55 $2.55 $48.00 $250.5K 91 3.6K

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

Present Market Standing of Lemonade With a volume of 2,396,176, the price of LMND is up 0.08% at $50.4. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 95 days. Expert Opinions on Lemonade

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $33.4.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Lemonade, maintaining a target price of $44. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lemonade, targeting a price of $25. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Lemonade, maintaining a target price of $23. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Underperform rating on Lemonade, maintaining a target price of $15. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Lemonade with a target price of $60.

