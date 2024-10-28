Behind the Scenes of JD.com's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JD.com. Our analysis of options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $100,250, and 6 were calls, valued at $363,805.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $50.0 for JD.com over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 4413.86 with a total volume of 3,170.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $8.2 $8.0 $8.2 $35.00 $183.7K 0 276 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.65 $12.25 $12.65 $50.00 $63.2K 878 50 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.23 $1.19 $1.19 $50.00 $56.8K 10.7K 1.1K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.57 $0.54 $0.59 $42.50 $45.8K 1.8K 1.2K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.85 $1.84 $1.85 $37.50 $37.0K 12.6K 0

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JD.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of JD.com Currently trading with a volume of 5,026,002, the JD's price is up by 4.36%, now at $41.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. Expert Opinions on JD.com

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $48.75.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $47. * In a positive move, an analyst from Loop Capital has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $48. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $50.

