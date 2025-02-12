Behind the Scenes of Intel's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 97 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $602,322, and 84 were calls, valued at $11,317,917.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $47.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $47.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $4.25 $4.1 $4.25 $28.00 $1.7M 1.8K 4.1K INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $1.23 $1.21 $1.22 $25.00 $610.0K 21.4K 6.8K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.8 $8.6 $8.8 $17.00 $440.0K 3.8K 532 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $1.34 $1.32 $1.34 $22.00 $201.9K 102 10.0K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.18 $0.17 $0.18 $30.00 $144.0K 68.9K 12.3K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 111,498,473, the INTC's price is up by 6.03%, now at $22.23. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

