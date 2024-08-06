Behind the Scenes of Honeywell Intl's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Honeywell Intl. Our analysis of options history for Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $90,201, and 8 were calls, valued at $424,416.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $210.0 for Honeywell Intl over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Honeywell Intl's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Honeywell Intl's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Honeywell Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $5.7 $5.6 $5.6 $200.00 $168.9K 1.6K 319 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.4 $7.1 $7.4 $210.00 $63.6K 460 144 HON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $2.5 $2.45 $2.45 $200.00 $57.2K 743 219 HON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $5.8 $5.6 $5.6 $200.00 $48.7K 1.6K 501 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.2 $2.95 $3.1 $200.00 $38.7K 954 145

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Honeywell Intl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Honeywell Intl Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,931,931, the price of HON is up 0.65% at $201.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Honeywell Intl

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $216.33333333333334.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Honeywell Intl with a target price of $214. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Honeywell Intl, maintaining a target price of $215. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Honeywell Intl, targeting a price of $220.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

