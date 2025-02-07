Behind the Scenes of Guidewire Software's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GWRE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Guidewire Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,700, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $329,658.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $240.0 for Guidewire Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Guidewire Software's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Guidewire Software's significant trades, within a strike price range of $190.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

Guidewire Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GWRE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $9.3 $8.5 $8.78 $210.00 $65.4K 879 84 GWRE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $9.1 $8.3 $8.58 $210.00 $56.7K 879 239 GWRE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $29.0 $25.7 $27.8 $220.00 $41.7K 58 17 GWRE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $28.9 $27.4 $28.14 $190.00 $33.7K 275 12 GWRE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.3 $8.5 $8.73 $210.00 $33.2K 879 148

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Guidewire Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Guidewire Software's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 237,897, the price of GWRE is down by -0.07%, reaching $217.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Guidewire Software

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $210.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $210.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Guidewire Software with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.