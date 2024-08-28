Behind the Scenes of Datadog's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Datadog. Our analysis of options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $352,201, and 6 were calls, valued at $593,820.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $145.0 for Datadog during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Datadog's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Datadog's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.35 $13.3 $13.33 $100.00 $196.2K 749 173 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.95 $5.4 $5.75 $140.00 $172.5K 255 300 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.2 $7.95 $8.2 $120.00 $163.9K 1.6K 200 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.95 $4.75 $4.8 $145.00 $162.7K 734 340 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.42 $2.32 $2.4 $95.00 $120.0K 13 502

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Datadog, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now? With a volume of 720,777, the price of DDOG is down -2.34% at $113.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Datadog

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $139.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $125. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $140. An analyst from BTIG has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $143. An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $151. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Datadog with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

