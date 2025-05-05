Behind the Scenes of Coinbase Global's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $163,386, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $376,945.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $430.0 for Coinbase Global, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coinbase Global's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coinbase Global's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $430.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.75 $58.8 $58.8 $175.00 $88.2K 430 15 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $7.0 $7.0 $430.00 $80.5K 530 0 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $4.55 $4.4 $4.55 $195.00 $67.7K 697 439 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.15 $2.86 $3.15 $225.00 $55.1K 1.0K 166 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $19.8 $19.5 $19.8 $180.00 $39.6K 2.4K 20

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coinbase Global, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Coinbase Global's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 898,168, the price of COIN is down by -1.4%, reaching $202.06.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $270.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coinbase Global with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for COIN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy

