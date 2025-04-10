Behind the Scenes of Cadence Design Systems's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cadence Design Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $151,100, and 7 were calls, valued at $746,770.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $215.0 to $310.0 for Cadence Design Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cadence Design Systems's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cadence Design Systems's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $215.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cadence Design Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CDNS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $14.8 $13.8 $13.8 $260.00 $307.7K 178 226 CDNS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.1 $17.0 $17.0 $280.00 $125.8K 248 198 CDNS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $19.3 $17.5 $17.5 $280.00 $103.2K 248 123 CDNS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.8 $17.1 $17.8 $280.00 $85.4K 248 63 CDNS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.9 $9.0 $9.3 $270.00 $70.6K 145 87

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems is a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and system design and analysis products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Cadence offers a portfolio of design IP, as well as system design and analysis products, which enables system-level analysis and verification solutions.

Present Market Standing of Cadence Design Systems

Trading volume stands at 1,462,340, with CDNS's price down by -2.94%, positioned at $256.88.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On Cadence Design Systems

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $200.0.

An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Cadence Design Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cadence Design Systems options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CDNS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Underperform Underperform Feb 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

